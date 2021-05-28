job fair

Walmart, Adventist Health and more hiring during Fresno County job fair on June 1

If you're looking for a new job, several Fresno County businesses are looking to hire new employees during a job fair next week.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a new job, several Fresno County businesses are looking to hire new employees during a job fair next week.

Walmart, Harris Ranch, Adventist Health and Allied Universal are just some of the many businesses attending the outdoor event in Sanger on Tuesday, June 1.

The job fair will be held at 2570 Jensen Avenue from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

It's being hosted by the non-profit Proteus, Inc., which is dedicated to employment, training, and community service in Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare counties.

Interested applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes and be prepared to meet with hiring staff at the event.

Anyone who attends is asked to wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

