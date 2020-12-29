joe biden

Biden criticizes pace of COVID-19 vaccine rollout, vows to accelerate

By Alexandra Jaffe, Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del. -- President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, saying it is "falling far behind."

Biden said "it's gonna take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people" at the current pace.

While Joe Biden is considered president-elect, there are still quite a few things left to do before he takes office.



He vowed to ramp up the current speed of vaccinations five to six times to 1 million shots a day, but acknowledged it "will still take months to have the majority of Americans vaccinated."

The president-elect, who takes office Jan. 20, said he has directed his team to prepare a "much more aggressive effort to get things back on track."

"I'm going to move heaven and earth to get us going in the right direction," Biden said.

President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on live television on Monday, Dec. 21, as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.

More TOP STORIES News