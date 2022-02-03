gun violence

Biden expands crackdown on illegal firearms amid national surge in gun violence

By Justin Gomez
EMBED <>More Videos

President Biden tackles gun violence

NEW YORK -- Days after two police officers were killed by a suspect using an illegal gun, President Joe Biden is heading to New York City Thursday to meet with Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul and to announce new actions targeting gun violence that the White House says builds on his "comprehensive strategy" unveiled last June.

Senior administration officials said on a call with reporters Wednesday evening that Biden is going to New York City "because it is a community where they continue, like many other cities across the country, to experience a spike in gun violence."

Biden, traveling with Attorney General Merrick Garland, will highlight a set of new actions from the Justice Department which include directing all U.S. Attorney's Offices to increase resources dedicated to district-specific violent crime strategies, and increasing personnel and other resources to strengthen task forces that target the illegal flow of guns up the East Coast, similar to the one that was used in the recent fatal shooting of two NYPD officers.

The Department of Justice will also take steps to prioritize federal prosecutions of those who "criminally sell or transfer firearms that are used in violent crimes" and launch a National Ghost Gun Enforcement Initiative to help bring cases against those who use so-called "ghost guns" to commit crimes.

After a series of mass shootings at the start of his presidency last year and facing pressure to act, Biden issued a half dozen limited gun control executive actions in April, which included actions on "ghost guns" and pistol-stabilizing braces.

EMBED More News Videos

NYPD Detective Jason Rivera's widow Ms. Dominique Luzuriaga delivers his eulogy.



The president is limited in his authority to act alone on gun control reforms and is continuing to call on Congress to act legislatively, though after months of negotiations, the most recent talks on gun reforms failed in September.

On Thursday, Biden will ask them to reach a bipartisan agreement on an appropriations bill that includes $300 million to expand community policing and $200 million for evidence-based community violence interventions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkgun violencegun lawsjoe bidenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
GUN VIOLENCE
San Jose becomes 1st in US to require gun liability insurance
4 wounded in shooting in Germany; gunman dead
2 hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting in Tulare County
Despite violent weekend, FPD says shootings down compared to last year
TOP STORIES
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Police searching for 2 wanted for Merced shooting; 1 arrested
CUSD parents speak out after maskless pictures of CA state leaders
$500,000 worth of fake merchandise found at Tulare home, deputies say
Fresno game shop owner attacked in attempted robbery
Fowler police sergeant passes away from COVID-19 complications
1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack
Show More
25-year-old man stabbed in Visalia, 1 arrested
49ers fan in coma after attack during NFC title game, police say
More than 4,000 US flights canceled amid massive winter storm
Murder charge filed against man accused of killing CA firefighter
Family discovers hospital mix-up after 29-year-old takes DNA test
More TOP STORIES News