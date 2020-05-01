2020 presidential election

Joe Biden publicly addresses sex assault allegation: 'This never happened'

WASHINGTON -- Joe Biden gave his first public comments Friday on a sexual assault allegation that has roiled his presidential campaign.

"They aren't true. This never happened," the presumptive Democratic nominee said in a statement.

Former Senate staffer Tara Reade alleged that Biden assaulted her in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the 1990s. His campaign issued a statement in early April denying the allegation, and a number of former Biden staffers have defended their boss in interviews.

The accusation has taken on fresh attention this week after two of Reade's associates said she previously told them about elements of her allegations.

"While the details of these allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault are complicated, two things are not complicated. One is that women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not silenced. The second is that their stories should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny," the statement read. "Responsible news organizations should examine and evaluate the full and growing record of inconsistencies in her story, which has changed repeatedly in both small and big ways."

He is to appear on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to discuss the allegation for the first time on television.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
