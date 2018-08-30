Joel Valera found guilty of killing popular Parlier coach

BREAKING: Joel Valera found guilty of first degree murder in the death of his neighbor Artie Gomez. He killed Gomez in a dispute over trash. — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) August 30, 2018

Valera would not agree to remain quiet- so he is not present for the verdict. The victim’s family cheered and then sobbed. At least one juror is wiping away tears. — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) August 30, 2018

The jury deliberated for close to an hour before reaching their unanimous decision. pic.twitter.com/iJkbzvlTmf — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) August 30, 2018

NOW: Well- his court appearance didn’t last long. At this point-Joel Valera will not be hearing closing arguments in his case. He’s left the courtroom for constant outbursts and failure to be respectful. pic.twitter.com/kfxcvjfDCG — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) August 30, 2018

Joel Valera was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his neighbor Artie Gomez in a Fresno courtroom Thursday.Valera killed Gomez, a popular Parlier coach, four years ago. He shot Gomez as his teenage sons and nephews prepared for a camping trip.Valera was not in the courtroom when the verdict was read. The judge ordered him ejected earlier in the day because of his disruptive outbursts.Gomez's family cheered and then sobbed after the verdict was delivered, and at least one juror wiped away tears.