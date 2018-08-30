Joel Valera found guilty of killing popular Parlier coach

EMBED </>More Videos

Joel Valera was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his neighbor Artie Gomez in a Fresno courtroom Thursday.

By and Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Joel Valera was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his neighbor Artie Gomez in a Fresno courtroom Thursday.

Valera killed Gomez, a popular Parlier coach, four years ago. He shot Gomez as his teenage sons and nephews prepared for a camping trip.

RELATED: Undocumented immigrant on trial for murder of popular Parlier coach

Valera was not in the courtroom when the verdict was read. The judge ordered him ejected earlier in the day because of his disruptive outbursts.

RELATED: Murder defendant's outbursts delay trial, but final decision is coming soon

Gomez's family cheered and then sobbed after the verdict was delivered, and at least one juror wiped away tears.

This story will be updated.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderhomicidetrialParlierFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News