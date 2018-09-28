Joel Valera sentenced 50 years to life for murder of Parlier football coach

Joel Valera has voluntarily removed himself from his sentencing hearing#abc30insider pic.twitter.com/QoyV6peHTe — Jason Oliveira (@JasonOliveiraTV) September 28, 2018

Joel Valera is sentenced to 50 years to life for the murder of Parlier football coach Artie Gomez #abc30insider pic.twitter.com/fLiAygryP9 — Jason Oliveira (@JasonOliveiraTV) September 28, 2018

Joel Valera, the man convicted for the murder of Parlier football coach Artie Gomez, has been sentenced to 50 years to life for the crime.Valera voluntarily removed himself from his own sentencing hearing.Joel Valera was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his neighbor Artie Gomez on August 30.Valera killed Gomez, a popular Parlier coach, four years ago. He shot Gomez as his teenage sons and nephews prepared for a camping trip.