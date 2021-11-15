Society

California jogger uses Ring camera to alert family, save pets from house fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Jogger uses Ring camera to save pets, CA home from fire

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. -- A family in California's Santa Cruz Mountains is searching for a humble hero who saved the lives of their pets and their home from burning to the ground.

"Hello, do you see there's smoke coming out of the top of your house?"

That's what the jogger who rang the Ring doorbell of Courtney Polito home asked into the camera.

She wasn't home, but remotely opened the door to let the man in to rescue their two dachshunds, rabbit and cat.

Polito never got a chance to thank the jogger.

"I want to give him a hug. I'll bring him to lunch. I'll bring him dinner. I don't know.... I just want to thank him so much and let him know how thankful we are. My kids, my husband we would be devastated if we lost our pets, let alone our home," Polito said.

The fire department says this is the first time they've heard of a Ring camera being used to alert homeowners and 911 of a fire.

Crews were able to keep the flames contained to the garage.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniadogspetall goodcaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Show More
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News