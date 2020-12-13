celebrity deaths

Master spy writer John le Carre dies at 89: Agent

Author John Le Carre, real name David Cornwell, is seen, at his home in London, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2008. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON -- John le Carre, a spy turned novelist who became the preeminent writer of espionage fiction in English, has died at age 89.

Le Carre's literary agency, Curtis Brown, said Sunday that he died in Cornwall, southwest England on Saturday after a short illness. The death was not related to COVID-19.

Born David Cornwell, le Carre worked for Britain's intelligence service before turning his experience into fiction in works including "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" and "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbookscelebrity deathsenglandu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY DEATHS
Actress Carol Sutton dies of COVID-19 complications
Country music legend Charley Pride dies from complications from COVID
Tommy Lister, known for role in 'Friday' movies, dies at 62
Chuck Yeager, test pilot who broke sound barrier, dies at 97
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family remembers 21-year-old woman shot and killed Fresno Co.
COVID-19 vaccine set to arrive in the Central Valley this week
Man in critical condition after shooting in northwest Fresno
Fresno nonprofit aiming to help burn victims during holidays
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
Man shot while in car in central Fresno
San Joaquin Valley sees dramatic drop in ICU availability Saturday
Show More
Barrios Unidos part of investment from Latino Community Foundation
Man crashes car minutes after stealing it in Visalia, police say
Family says they were kicked off flight due to 2-year-old's mask violation
Three families displaced after apartment fire in Visalia
Woman shot and killed while riding motorcycle on Highway 41
More TOP STORIES News