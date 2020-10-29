science

Corcoran students conduct experiment with help from astronauts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of middle school students in Kings County is getting ready to conduct an experiment with help from astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

On Wednesday, four students from John Muir Middle School in Corcoran fully assembled their Red Piranha Venus Flytrap experiment.

The purpose is to see if the plant seeds will germinate in microgravity since it's challenging to grow on Earth.

The students will conduct the same experiment here at home to mark any differences in the plant's germination period compared to the plant in space.

The project will blast off to the International Space Station on December 2.
