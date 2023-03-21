Valley native inspired by faith and family for music journey

Every other Sunday, you can catch John Pemberton performing for a standing-room or dancing room-only crowd at Two Ravens Brewery.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every other Sunday, you can catch John Pemberton performing for a standing-room, or dancing room-only crowd at Two Ravens Brewery.

"He's so natural and polished," says Two Ravens Owner Marc Dyson. "He's a good man. You can just see it in his music -- it pours out, his sincerity. We really appreciate and love having John out here."

"I'm blessed to have these folks be a part of what I'm doing," Pemberton said. "I wouldn't be here without them."

That family and faith are what fuel a passion for music -- something you can hear in each note played on his guitar.

"I was drawn to music at a young age -- my dad was a singer, my mom was a singer," he said.

Pemberton picked up his first guitar when he was three years old. Originally from Fresno, he started performing with his family band throughout the Valley for eight years before moving to Oklahoma.

He would spend nearly two and a half decades there, continuing his music while serving as Dickson Police Chief and a worship leader.

"I even traveled around singing gospel music at other churches during that time," Pemberton said.

For several years, John split his time between the Valley and Oklahoma before moving back home five years ago.

Ever since, he's gained more than a following, playing at fundraisers and family events across the Valley.

He's seen that family grow.

"We've actually seen singles come in, meet someone there and next thing you know, I'm playing at a wedding," Pemberton said.

John just recorded two new songs, "Us Time" and "Love Language," in Nashville.

For now, you can stream his single, "Someone You Love," on Amazon, Pandora and Spotify.

To find out where John is performing, follow him on Instagram.

