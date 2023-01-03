John Zanoni officially sworn in as new Fresno County sheriff

John Zanoni was sworn into the position Tuesday in downtown Fresno. He took the formal oath of office on December 22.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County officially has a new sheriff.

He's spent the past 26 years of his career with the sheriff's office.

He will replace Margaret Mims, who is retiring after 42 years in law enforcement.

Mims was the Fresno County sheriff for the last 16 years. She made history as the county's first female sheriff.

One of the biggest changes in the department you'll see is the addition of body cameras worn by sheriff's deputies.

Zanoni also hopes to add 10 deputies next year.