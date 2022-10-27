Funeral services held for Jolissa Fuentes in Fowler

On October 11, authorities announced Selma PD Chief Rudy Alcaraz found evidence leading to her body during a search of the area.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "We miss her a lot. I am still shocked that she is gone. It doesn't feel real."

Mourners wearing red, black and white T-shirts with pictures of Jolissa Fuentes filed into the Worship Centre in Fowler Thursday morning.

They gathered to pay their respects to Jolissa and grieve her loss together.

The 22-year-old disappeared on August 7, leaving her friends and family filled with fear.

"We were all thinking the worst in those moments, but it's kind of a relief for all of us, especially the family, to know that it was possibly an accident, a wrong turn," says Delilia Sanchez. "It's better to know that no one was hurting her."

After extensive search and rescue efforts, on October 11, authorities announced Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz found evidence leading to her body during a search of the area she was driving last.

Investigators said her car went off a cliff north of Pine Flat.

"We were praying for her to come home, and now she is home with God," Sanchez said.

Fuentes's friends say that as heartbreaking and difficult as it's been to cope with their loss, the memories of Jollissa's joy and laughter keep them going.

"She left a big impact on you," says Cynthia Kooimna, "She is funny, she would do anything for you and you can talk to her about your problems. She was there for you all the time, no matter what."

Her friends also said that Jolissa was the glue that held them together and say that even though she is no longer with them, her memory will be why the group stays closer than ever.