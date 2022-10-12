California Highway Patrol releases initial report on crash that killed Jolissa Fuentes

The California Highway Patrol has released its initial report on the crash that killed Jolissa Fuentes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has released its initial report on the crash that killed Jolissa Fuentes.

The 22-year-old Selma woman had been missing since August 7.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said her car went off Trimmer Springs Road, just north of Pine Flat Lake and was discovered on Monday.

RELATED: Jolissa Fuentes, who had not been seen for more than two months, found dead

The CHP says Jolissa's Hyundai Accent was heading east when it veered off the south edge of the road and down a dirt embankment.

Investigators say it's unknown what led to the accident and if she was wearing a seatbelt.

Toxicology results are also still pending.

Jolissa's family has shared that while they are grieving, they are also grateful to finallly have answers.