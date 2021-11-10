good sports

Good Sports: Fresno man dominating in the powerlifting world

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many consider powerlifting to be the ultimate test of strength.

Who's going to argue with a guy who has the muscles to bench press more than 500 lbs with ease?

"I live a very blessed and fortunate life that allows me to focus on powerlifting."

Fresno's Jonathan Cayco has made a living as a professional powerlifter -- in fact, he's considered to be one of the best in the world.

The two-time national champion recently took home the International Championship in Sweden in his weight class, on his way to setting world records in both the bench press and combined weight -- a category that takes the total weight of his squat, bench and
deadlift.

Cayco broke the record with 1924 lbs.

"It's the biggest competition 100%, there's no other competition bigger in the powerlifting world," said Cayco.

Being the best in the world takes discipline, consistency and hard work.

Cayco trains five hours a day six days a week -- a schedule he's lived by the past 8 years

"I have a coach, a nutritionist and we always have a game plan and I follow that," he said. "I am consistently consistent."

His fiance, Nina Chanth, says Cayco's regimented schedule took some adjusting to but quickly saw the positive impact it's had on his life and training.

"Everything he sets his mind to do, he'll do it. It's not like this given talent that he's born with -- he's always worked hard for everything that he has," Chanth said.

At 29 years old, Cayco says he's only entering his prime and plans to continue competing at the highest level deep into his 30's

"My work ethic and my mentality will go until my body can't," he said. "My goal is to keep pushing that world record, the total, the bench press, even the others. I just want to go down as the best."

If you're wondering, as part of his daily routine, Cayco makes sure to drink at least two gallons of water, eat about 3,600 calories and nearly 300 grams of protein while getting plenty of rest.
