Jonathan Majors to give exclusive interview to Linsey Davis on 'GMA' | Watch Monday

NEW YORK -- ABC News Live "Prime" anchor Linsey Davis will have an exclusive interview with actor Jonathan Majors in his first interview since a jury found him guilty of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

You can watch the interview on "Good Morning America" on Monday.

The extended interview will stream on ABC News Live's "Prime with Linsey Davis" on Monday at 7 p.m. EST. ABC News Studios' "IMPACT x Nightline" will stream a half-hour special with more from the interview, including never-before-heard portions and additional reporting on the story, beginning Thursday, only on Hulu.

A Manhattan jury convicted the "Creed III" star on Dec. 18 of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation.

Disney parted ways with the Marvel star after he was found guilty.

Majors' sentencing is set for Feb. 6. He faces the possibility of up to a year in jail, though probation or other non-jail sentences also are possible.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

