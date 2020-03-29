Weather

Roofs, walls and ceilings scattered after tornado hits Jonesboro, Arkansas

JONESBORO, Arkansas -- Officials say a tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas and hurt three people in the college town of Jonesboro.

Local media coverage showed buildings missing walls and with roofs ripped away Saturday.

Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that three people hurt were hospitalized and that first responders were searching the area.

EMBED More News Videos

Search continues in Jonesboro, Arkansas after tornado rips through city, leaving three injured.



Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, warned that a severe weather outbreak was possible for much of the central U.S.

Forecasters said tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are possible, particularly in parts of Illinois and Iowa.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherarkansassearch and rescuewind damagetornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News