Buchanan alum, now Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow, discusses suspended MLB season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Buchanan grad, now Cleveland Indian outfielder Jordan Luplow, was drafted out of Fresno State in 2014 and has made a name for himself in the majors. Like many players Jordan has been in limbo.He decided to leave Arizona once Spring Training was canceled and has been in San Diego since."We don't know if we're getting paid or not, we don't know if we're going to Cleveland first or Arizona and do a modified Spring Training. It's like hourly notes keep running in, keep checking email and texts figure out as much as we can," he says.California is under a 'shelter in place' order, so the outfielder has been hitting in his friend's backyard."You train hard, especially being in the middle of the Spring. For me and some other guys really starting to get comfortable at the plate and on the field, to have it all come to an end so suddenly, it sucks. We have to pretend like it's January I guess, we think we're going to start the season in a month or two but we'll see," Luplow says.Major League baseball announced that opening day would be pushed to mid-May. While the NBA and NHL still assess when their seasons should resume play."Usually during things that happen in the world, it's always sports that keeps going and keeps people together. Able to bring people closer, but shutting down sports was kind of a shock."The Visalia native says that he feels for the athletes in the Central Valley who have had their seasons cut short."That's the first thing I thought of, these seniors what's going to happen with them. These seniors trying to get drafted, same goes with high school seniors. They're not going to get as noticed. Just thinking on the flip side, I think junior college will benefit a lot from it because won't be seen in high school."Meanwhile, the former Bulldog is finding other ways to pass the time."Wearing out Netflix right now, that and board games, just trying to do as much outdoors without getting around people," he says.