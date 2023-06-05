Man accused of murdering girlfriend in central Fresno makes court appearance

The man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in central Fresno is due back in court next month to enter a plea.

Authorities say Zoe Salinas and Jose Contreras got into an argument in a car that led to the shooting.

19-year-old Jose Contreras appeared before a judge Monday morning, where his bail was set at $1.5 million.

He's charged with the murder of 18-year-old Zoe Salinas.

Authorities say Salinas and Contreras got into an argument in a car that led to the shooting.

Salinas died at the scene.

Police say Contreras tried to run away and still had the gun at the time of his arrest.

His arraignment is scheduled for July 28.

