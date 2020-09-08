Society

Fresno Co. Sheriff's detective dies, classified as 'a line of duty death,' officials confirm

The longtime deputy died last night at 44 years old. He was hospitalized recently for health-related issues.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's Detective, Jose Mora has died. The longtime deputy died last night at 44 years old. He was hospitalized recently for health-related issues.

Details of his cause of death are not being released at this time. However, his death is being classified as "a line of duty death."

Deputy Mora was a Fresno County Deputy Sheriff for more than a decade. During the past few years, he worked in the homicide unit. As part of his assignment he investigated and testified in numerous criminal cases.

Deputy Mora is from the Central Valley and grew up in Firebaugh.

