boxing

Jose Ramirez title defense set for the Save Mart Center on May 9th

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Boxing champion Jose Ramirez is coming back to the Valley!

The Avenal native will be fighting former world champion Viktor Postol in Fresno on Saturday, May 9 at the Save Mart Center. The fight will be broadcast on ESPN.

Ramirez, who currently holds the WBC and WBO belts in the junior welterweight division, will defend his titles against Postol.



Their bout was originally scheduled to be held on February 1 in China, but the match was postponed and is being held here in the U.S. due the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus.



Promoted by Top Rank, in association with TGB Promotions,tickets priced at $206, $131, $96, $66 and $31 go on sale Tuesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased at the Save Mart Center box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

"We are pleased that Ramirez and Postol will finally fight May 9 from the great city of Fresno," Arum said. "Viktor is a worthy mandatory challenger who earned his title shot, and Jose will be fully prepared to make a statement. And for Jose, this could be his last fight in Fresno for a long time, so I expect the Central Valley faithful to fill up the Save Mart Center for a special evening."

Ramirez (25-0) has had five fights at the SMC throughout his career but reflected on the possibility of bigger fights in his future. "(This fight) is an important piece of the puzzle for me to get to the ultimate goal and that's to be the undisputed world champ," Ramirez said Monday. "After I do that God willing I will make my move to the Welterweight division and face against the names of Crawford and Manny Pacquio and many other welterweight fighters out there."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnocoronavirusboxing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOXING
Tulare's Richard Torrez Jr.'s dreams of boxing in the Olympics will have to wait till 2021
Marc Castro signs with Matchroom Boxing
This cheerleader became a boxing champ
Man, 77, fights off would-be robber with boxing jabs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News