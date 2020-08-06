Jose Ramirez will fight Viktor Postol months after previous fights canceled due to COVID-19

Third time’s the charm?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Junior welterweight world champion and Central Valley native Jose Ramirez will face off against Viktor Postol at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas on August 29.The coronavirus pandemic halted Ramirez and Pistol's showdown scheduled for back in February in China. The two were supposed to meet again in Fresno in May.The fight will air on ESPN at 7 p.m.Last year, Ramirez won the WBC and WBO titles after knocking out Maurice Hooker.South El Monte, California native, Arnold Barboza Jr. will also fight Canada's Tony "Lightning" Luis during the junior welterweight co-feature.