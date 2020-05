FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Boxing champion and Valley native Jose Ramirez's next bout scheduled on February 1 will no longer happen on that date - due to a virus outbreak.Ramirez was set to make a title defense in China next Saturday against Viktor Postol.But due to concerns over the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus, Top Rank and ESPN decided to cancel the fight.In a Facebook post, Ramirez said the fight will still happen, just at a different venue here in the USA."Whatever happens I will be ready I will stay ready," Ramirez wrote in the post.