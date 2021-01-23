Bills fan makes ice sculpture of Firebaugh native Josh Allen ahead of AFC Championship Game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firebaugh native Josh Allen is preparing for the biggest game of his life tomorrow -- as he and the Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.
But in the meantime -- Allen is getting some pretty special tributes in New York -- and right here in the Valley.
Bills super-fan Eric Jones carved out an eight-foot-tall sculpture of Allen in front of his home near Buffalo.
It was made of ice, snow and even spray paint.
