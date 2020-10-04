Sports

Josh Allen leads Buffalo Bills to win in battle of Central Valley quarterbacks

By

(AP Image)

LAS VEGAS, NV. (KFSN) -- In the battle of quarterbacks made in Fresno County, Josh Allen led the Bills to a 30-23 win in a game where Derek Carr became the all-time passing touchdown leader in Raiders franchise history.

It was the first meeting of the two NFL quarterbacks, who both got their start playing in the Central Valley; Allen at Firebaugh High School and Reedley College, and Carr at Fresno State.



Both teams scored on every drive in the first half. Carr found Jason Witten for a three-yard strike with 13 seconds before the break to make the score 17-13 in favor of Buffalo.

It was the 150th passing touchdown of Carr's career, tying him with Ken Stabler for the most touchdowns in Raiders franchise history.



Prior to that, Allen headed to the locker room after taking a hit following a circus, left-handed throw across his body. He would return in the second half and after a 14-yard completion to John Brown was ruled down at the 1, Allen ran in his third rushing touchdown of the season to put Buffalo on top 23-16.

Allen finished the day 24/34 throwing for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

On the ensuing drive for Las Vegas, Darren Waller fumbled and Buffalo recovered at their own 33. The next play, Allen took a shot downfield to find Stefon Diggs for a 49-yard completion.

The Bills would run in another touchdown to extend their lead to two scores at 30-16.

Carr then lost his fourth fumble in as many games with 5:49 left to play before eventually finding Nelson Agholor for a 7-yard touchdown and the all-time passing TD record at 151.



The former Bulldog was 32/44 passing for 311 yards, 2 touchdowns and was sacked twice for 14 yards.

The Raiders travel to face Kansas City next Sunday, while the Bills travel to Tennessee.
