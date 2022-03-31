Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting of Fresno man helping friends after crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a Fresno man two years ago.

Back in August 2020, 36-year-old Joshua Thao was trying to help friends involved in a car crash at Backer and Belmont.

Police say four other men connected with the other car involved in the crash also made their way to the scene.

The two groups started arguing and authorities say 20-year-old Damion Salinas fired at Joshua, killing him.

Salinas left the area and an arrest warrant was issued.

Police were tipped off about Salinas being in Mexico, where he was ultimately arrested on Wednesday.

Salinas was taken to the San Diego County Jail and eventually will be transferred to the Fresno County Jail. His bail is set at $1.5 million.

Joshua was the brother of Brooke Chia Tha, who appeared in the film 'Gran Torino.'

