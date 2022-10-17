Don't Stop Believin': Journey to play Fresno's Save Mart Center during 2023 tour

Neal Schon of the band Journey performs on day three of the Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Believe it: Journey is coming to Fresno.

The legendary band is going on the road with their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023, and they will be making a stop at the Save Mart Center on April 23, 2023.

Fans can expect to sing along to the group's biggest hits including "Wheel in the Sky," "Any Way You Want It," and "Don't Stop Believin'."

Journey will be joined on-stage by special guests, Toto, known for their hits "Africa" and "Rosanna."

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10am at ticketmaster.com and at the arena Box Office beginning at 12 noon.