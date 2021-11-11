Funeral scheduled for Fresno County correctional officer who died from COVID-19 complications

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Funeral services are scheduled for a Fresno County correctional officer.52-year old Juan Cruz died from COVID-19 complications last Wednesday.He had been in the hospital fighting the virus since early October.A funeral service will be held for Cruz next Monday.It will run from 10 am to 11 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Northeast Fresno.Cruz joined the Fresno County Sheriff's Office back in 2012.He leaves behind three children.