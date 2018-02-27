Judge declares mistrial in 2014 robbery and double homicide case

Jorge Rodriguez (on the left) and Gustavo Duenas (on the right) (Sontaya Rose)

Judge declares a mistrial for one of two suspects in a double homicide case.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A jury said Jorge Rodriguez was not guilty of first-degree murder on Monday but deadlocked Tuesday on second-degree murder charges.

Rodriguez will be back in court on March 6th for a status hearing. The District Attorney could announce new charges at the hearing, but those charges cannot be first-degree murder since he was already acquitted of that charge.

The jury in the Gustavo Duenas case is still deliberating.

Rodriguez and Duenas are accused of an attempted robbery that left Calvin Reese and Gustavo's father Jose Duenas dead. Prosecutors say text messages between the two suspects and witnesses tie both men to the robbery scheme.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationcourt caserobberyfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News