Judge declares mistrial in 2014 robbery and double homicide case

A jury said Jorge Rodriguez was not guilty of first-degree murder on Monday but deadlocked Tuesday on second-degree murder charges.Rodriguez will be back in court on March 6th for a status hearing. The District Attorney could announce new charges at the hearing, but those charges cannot be first-degree murder since he was already acquitted of that charge.The jury in the Gustavo Duenas case is still deliberating.Rodriguez and Duenas are accused of an attempted robbery that left Calvin Reese and Gustavo's father Jose Duenas dead. Prosecutors say text messages between the two suspects and witnesses tie both men to the robbery scheme.