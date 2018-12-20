Judge declines to dismiss Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case

NEW YORK --
A judge in New York has declined to dismiss charges against Harvey Weinstein that could put him behind bars if convicted.

Judge James Burke held a brief court session Thursday after a flurry of court papers in which Weinstein's lawyers say the case has been "irreparably tainted" by allegations that a police detective acted improperly in the investigation.

After a brief discussion with the lawyers, the judge denied a motion to dismiss the case.

Prosecutors say there's ample evidence to move forward to trial.

Weinstein, who denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex, is putting on his fiercest campaign yet to get the case thrown out.

He left the courthouse without commenting.

Weinstein's lawyer says he's still confident the disgraced Hollywood mogul will be "completely exonerated."

