New Jersey judge off bench after saying rape suspect came from 'good family'

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey's high court has taken action against two judges over their comments in cases involving sexual assault.

The state Supreme Court has recommended that John Russo Jr. be removed from the bench.

Russo asked a woman during a 2016 hearing if she could have closed her legs to prevent a sexual assault.

Russo will have a chance to offer evidence before a panel to contest his removal.

Also Wednesday, the court terminated the temporary assignment of a judge who declined to order a 16-year-old rape suspect tried in adult court because the youth came "from a good family."

James Troiano asked whether the suspect should face serious consequences over a video-recorded assault on an intoxicated teenager.

Troiano is retired but had been recalled to serve in Monmouth County.
