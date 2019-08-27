College Admissions Scandal: Lori Loughlin, husband allowed to keep law firm

BOSTON -- A judge says actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, can continue using a law firm that recently represented the University of Southern California.

The couple appeared in Boston federal court on Tuesday to settle a dispute over their choice of lawyers in a sweeping college admissions bribery case.

Prosecutors had said their lawyers pose a potential conflict of interest. Loughlin and Giannulli say the firm's work for USC was unrelated to the admissions case and was handled by different lawyers.

The judge is expected to rule later on a potential conflict with another firm working for the couple that also represents other defendants in the case.

The couple is accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither participated in the sport. They have pleaded not guilty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
collegebriberyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Early morning fire destroys Southeast Fresno house
Hospital giant, Kaiser, could have to disclose finances
Oakland company creates breath detector for pot, alcohol
Brazil's president wants apology before accepting aid for Amazon fires
California Assembly approves medical cannabis on K-12 campuses
Alorica to merge northwest Fresno, Clovis locations, company confirms
START HERE: Nursing home employees charged, Lori Loughlin in court
Show More
Censured FUSD trustee must keep distance from student, restrictive order says
Merced elementary school teacher arrested for child molestation
Man accused of sexual assault of nanny collapses while on the stand
Former Clovis PD employee arrested for sex crimes against minor
Family members identify 28-year-old Tulare murder victim
More TOP STORIES News