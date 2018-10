A judge has sentenced Donald Nelson to 19 years to life in prison for the 2014 beating death of his three-year-old son Zion.Officers said Nelson admitted to spanking the boy for defecating on himself. But Zion's older brother told investigators a more sinister story. The five-year-old had old injuries of his own when they said his dad asked him to lie about the beating he heard.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.