Judge sentences man to life in prison for deadly 2016 Visalia gas station shooting

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley judge sentenced a man to life in prison for shooting two people at a Visalia gas station-one of whom died.

Last month, Apfu See was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

One of the men inside that car, Paul Ramirez, was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Ramirez's family members spoke at See's sentencing Tuesday.

They say Paul was their protector, the man of the family, and a father to two boys and a little girl.

"This is what you took," said Ramirez's mother, Gina Moreno, while showing See a picture of her grandchildren. "My babies, my boys, my grandsons that struggle day in and day out because they want their dad and they don't understand the cause of his death."

Moreno says her family has been broken since the death of her son.

Another man was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in the crime.

Prosecutors say Edgar Cardenas was See's getaway driver.
