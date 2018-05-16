Judge suspends criminal proceedings against dancing burglar due to questions over mental competence

EMBED </>More Videos

A judge has suspended criminal proceedings for a man suspected for a string of burglaries in Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A judge has suspended criminal proceedings for a man suspected for a string of burglaries in Fresno.

David Seale will be back in court at a later date due to questions about his mental competence. Surveillance cameras inside a commercial building at Shaw and Hughes show Seale unlocking the doors-- then popping and locking to celebrate.


Investigators believe Seale got copies of the keys to the building to get inside and steal a laptop.

His dance moves didn't save him, though. Police tracked Seale down, and prosecutors charged him with burglary.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarydancefresno countysurveillance videoFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News