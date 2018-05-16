Judge suspends criminal proceedings against dancing burglar due to questions over mental competence

A judge has suspended criminal proceedings for a man suspected for a string of burglaries in Fresno.David Seale will be back in court at a later date due to questions about his mental competence. Surveillance cameras inside a commercial building at Shaw and Hughes show Seale unlocking the doors-- then popping and locking to celebrate.Investigators believe Seale got copies of the keys to the building to get inside and steal a laptop.His dance moves didn't save him, though. Police tracked Seale down, and prosecutors charged him with burglary.