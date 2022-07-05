Shopping for 4th of July barbecues got a lot costlier this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You may have experienced some sticker shock while shopping for your July 4th barbecue.Celebrating the 4th of July cost Americans significantly more this year.That seemed to be the attitude of most shoppers at The Meat Market in Clovis Monday.Despite a 36% price hike nationally on beef products, management says they sold more than 2,400 pounds of tri-tip alone over the holiday weekend"We're doing our best to control our margins and pinching where we can, but people do come in and make points about it but we've been able to control prices pretty well and keep things low, so to speak," says Christopher Caillier.The American Farm Bureau Foundation says shoppers paid 17% more this year than last.Just as fuel prices continue to rise, experts blame inflation as well as supply chain issues for the increased costs, forcing many families to get creative when it comes to Independence Day gatherings"We just see different quantities, cutting back a little bit more. When in the past they just provided a big feast and did not worry about how many leftovers they have, (now) I think they're really keying in on who's coming. Is Aunt Susie coming? Are John and Joe coming? Do we need to buy extra? Or can we cut back just a little bit," says Caillier.Management also says there was a rush of last-minute shopping ahead of the holiday as families worked to stretch their budget."We're seeing people wait up until the very end as a true sign of the economy. Kind of pinching pennies and only buying what they need when years before people would go to the big box stores and get everything for the big feast and now they're cutting back waiting until the very end."Although gatherings were more expensive this year it didn't seem to stop many from firing up the grill this 4th of July.