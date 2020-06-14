juneteenth

Juneteenth: The oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves effective January of 1863.

But it wasn't until two years later, on June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. After this, more than 250,000 slaves across Texas learned that they were finally free.

The celebration of June 19 was coined "Juneteenth" and grew with more participation from descendants as they treated the day as their Independence Day, according to the Texas State Library. It spread to other states and has been celebrated every year since.

In 1872, Rev. Jack Yates led a fundraising effort to purchase land for Emancipation Park in Houston.

On January 1, 1980, Juneteenth became an official state holiday in Texas. It's a day to celebrate African American freedom and achievement while encouraging self-development and respect for all cultures.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyslaveryblack historyu.s. & worldafrican americansjuneteenth
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JUNETEENTH
Trump reschedules campaign rally after Juneteenth uproar
Black Tulsans call Trump rally plan 'a slap in the face'
Trump announces return of signature campaign rallies
Juneteenth celebration in Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed during domestic violence-related shooting in Fowler, suspect dead after vehicle collides with train
Fresno man arrested for attempted rape and kidnapping victim through dating app
Celebrate our Chicago graduates
Clovis Police Department arrests man after pursuit near Peach and Ashlan
Central California coronavirus cases
Atlanta police chief resigns after fatal police shooting; Wendy's set on fire
Police: Man turned away from Texas bar shoots, wounds 8
Show More
Local agencies provide free COVID-19 testing for southwest Fresno residents
Nursing students celebrated with drive-through pinning ceremony in NW Fresno
Local churches begin to reopen doors to community with new guidelines
Good Samaritans help rescue man from burning car in Lindsay
Art project to honor George Floyd and raise awareness underway in Downtown Fresno
More TOP STORIES News