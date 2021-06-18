juneteenth

Here's what will be closed or open for Juneteenth National Independence Day

EMBED <>More Videos

Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas - more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. It's the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management, which is the human resources office for the federal government, tweeted Thursday that most federal employees will observe the new holiday - Juneteenth National Independence Day - on Friday since June 19 falls on a Saturday this year.

So does this mean that the post office and banks are closed June 18?


This year, it seems that the post office and banks will be open for business. The Postal Service will be operating on June 18 and 19, 2021 on a normal schedule and will be open according to a statement on the USPS website. It should be noted that the financial markets will be open Friday, but will be closed in recognition of the holiday starting in 2022.

As far as banks, a representative from JPMorgan Chase said it will be giving employees an extra floating holiday this year and plans to move Juneteenth into their "regular holiday schedule" in 2022. Logix Federal Credit Union says they are open for regular business hours. ABC7 reached out to other local and national banks, but did not hear back from them by the evening of June 17. We recommend calling your local bank before heading over to make sure they are open.

RELATED | How people came to celebrate Juneteenth in the U.S.

EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about the history of Juneteenth and what it represents for the descendants of enslaved people and others in the United States.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsjoe bidenu.s. & worldrace in americajuneteenth
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JUNETEENTH
Juneteenth celebration held in SW Fresno
George Floyd statues vandalized in NJ, NYC days after unveiling
Singer Blush on the importance of celebrating Juneteenth
93-year-Old Opal Lee and the Long Fight for Juneteenth
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News