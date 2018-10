A jury has found Jorge Rodriguez guilty of murdering two men four years ago.Gustavo Duenas and Rodriguez were accused of a double murder that left Calvin Reese and Jose Duenas, Gustavo's father, dead right outside of Gustavo's apartment back in 2014. Police officers believe Reese was the target of a robbery.Duenas was found guilty of first-degree murder back in March of this year.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.