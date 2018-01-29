Jury finds Justin Silva not guilty by reason of insanity

That's the verdict Monday by a Kings County jury deciding the fate of Justin Silva in the beating of his grandmother in the South Valley.Silva is also the man accused of setting fire to Livingstone's restaurant more than a year ago.That same jury had already convicted Silva of multiple felonies relating to the incident involving his grandma, including kidnapping, burglary, and attempted murder.The Kings County district attorney's office confirms to action news that Silva will now be committed to a state mental facility.The state mental facility will provide six-month updates to the court and attorneys while he's committed.He could be released if he regains sanity, or he could be released after his maximum term of 30-years to life expires.