Jussie Smollett attack: Chicago police questioning 2 persons of interest

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's the latest on what we know about the Jussie Smollett attack in Chicago.

CHICAGO --
Chicago police confirmed Thursday that detectives are talking to two persons of interest in connection with the alleged attack on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett.

Smollett said he was attacked around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29 in the 300-block of East North Water Street in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood. He told police two masked men shouted homophobic slurs at him, attacked him, put a rope around his neck and poured a liquid on him that smelled like bleach.

Smollett, 36, is black and openly gay.

RELATED: Jussie Smollett reflects on attack, aftermath on 'Good Morning America': 'I am not weak'
EMBED More News Videos

Jussie Smollett attack: Exclusive GMA interview (1 of 3)

Jussie Smollett to GMA: 'I'm pissed off'

Jussie Smollett sat down with Robin Roberts for an exclusive interview on "Good Morning America."



The two persons of interest are not suspects and have not been charged. Police said there is no evidence that they were invovled in the attack. Investigators are only talking with them at this time.

Police said they have not found surveillance video that shows the attack, but earlier in the investigation, they did release grainy surveillance images of two possible persons of interest. The photos show two silhouettes on New Street near Illinois Street between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 29.

In a statement released Thursday, police said they identified the two people in the surveillance photos and tracked their movements using cameras, public transportation records and corroborating info provided by Smollett.

Smollett spoke exclusively with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" Thursday. He reflected on what happened to him that morning and what has happened to him since.

"It's the attackers, but also the attacks," he said, adding of those who don't believe his story, "It's not necessarily that you don't believe that this is the truth, you don't even want to see the truth."

Anthony Guglielmi, spokesman for Chicago Police Department, said earlier Thursday morning that he watched the GMA interview with CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Guglielmi said Smollett's comments on GMA are consistent with what he's told Chicago police. Unfortunately, police have no solid evidence to arrest anyone at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackcelebrityChicagoStreeterville
Top Stories
Residents prepare after PG&E warns Bass Lake could soon reach spill levels
Parents accused of causing 2-month-old daughter's death
Mudslide risk closes part of Highway 140 in Mariposa Co.
Woman caught on video stealing tow truck from gas station
Woman dragged in violent purse snatching in Texas
Crews prepare for flooding, strong winds from latest storm
Bay Area neighborhood evacuated after mudslide damages homes
Wind gusts cause part of roof to blow off middle school in Sanger
Show More
Rare 'black panther' photographed for first time in century
Mother of Columbine shooter speaks at Fresno City College
President Trump on California High-Speed Rail: 'We want that money back now'
Reedley's Luffa Gardens shows off popular products at World Ag Expo
Gov. Newsom visits Central Valley, signs two new bills
More News