The interview comes more than two weeks after Smollett told police that he was attacked in Chicago by two masked men yelling racial and homophobic slurs, including "MAGA Country." He said that the attackers poured a bleach-smelling liquid and put noose around his neck.
In the interview with GMA's Robin Roberts, Smollett said "I'm pissed off."
In a promo clipped released Wednesday, Roberts asked him what was making him so angry.
He responds: "It's the attackers, but also the attacks."
Smollett also talked about those who don't believe his story.
"It's not necessarily that you don't believe that this is the truth, you don't even want to see the truth," Smollett said.
Earlier this week, Chicago police confirmed that an empty hot sauce bottle with a clear liquid that smelled like bleach was found by New York Police reporters in the area where the Jan. 29 attack occurred. The Post claimed they found it near the foot of a stairwell to the Loews.
Smollett was attacked at about 2 a.m. in the 300 block of East North Water Street as he walked to a Subway in the Streeterville neighborhood.
However, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said: "It's unclear if that is related to the incident as it was not discovered during any of the earlier canvasses but we took it for analysis. The FBI is providing CPD with technical assistance on this case at our request. I'm not sure if the bottle went to their lab or one of ours."
Earlier this week, Smollett provided "limited and heavily" redacted phone records from the night of the attack to Chicago police.
No one was in custody Wednesday and police have not been able to locate any surveillance video of the attack. Chicago police have released grainy surveillance images of two possible person of interest.
As rumors of a hoax swirl on social media Smollett's representatives said, "Chicago PD has repeatedly informed us that they find Jussie's account of what happened that night consistent and credible. Superintendent Johnson has been clear from day one that Jussie is a victim."
Prior to the attack on Jan. 22, Smollett had received a letter threat sent to the FOX studio in Chicago which had threatening language and was laced with powdery substance, likely Tylenol. The FBI is investigating that threat.
In "Empire," Smollett plays Jamal Lyon, who is gay. In real life, Smollett has also come out as gay. He has been on the FOX show since 2015.
Earlier this week, Smollett's rep, Chris Bastardi, of Sunshine Sachs, released a statement.
"Jussie is the victim here, which has been stated by the Superintendent of Police. Jussie has voluntarily provided his phone records from within an hour of the attack and given multiple statements to police. Chicago PD has repeatedly informed us that they find Jussie's account of what happened that night consistent and credible. Superintendent Johnson has been clear from day one that Jussie is a victim. We are continuing to work closely with the Chicago PD and remain confident that they will find Jussie's attackers and bring them to justice.
"Any redacted information was intended to protect the privacy of personal contacts or high-profile individuals not relevant to the attack.
"Chicago Police have not told us that they are rejecting any records, nor have they expressed concerns about the records to us. Therefore, we don't feel compelled to be bated into responding to uncorroborated press reports. We are dealing directly with the Chicago Police Department."
Anyone who has information pertinent to the investigation should call Area Central at 312-747-8382. Tips can be submitted anonymously at www.cpdtip.com.