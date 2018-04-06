Just Between Friends consignment sale

FRESNO, Calif. --
It is an opportunity for buyers and sellers to keep a few extra dollars in their wallets.

The Central Valley's largest children and maternity consignment event, Just Between Friends is back this weekend. The sale runs April 6th to 8th.

For those not looking to buy, you can also sell your children's outgrown items.

Just Between Friends gets their inventory from consigners or people who are selling their gently used items. All items go through a quality check, and big ticket items like strollers, car seats, and baby swings are always inspected for safety.

Thursday, April 5- Presale Day
Volunteers shop first - See website for details on how to sign up to help!
Special Presale Groups (passes required)
4:30 p.m. - Consignors -- for consignors + one friend only
5:30 p.m. - Prime-time presale shoppers

6:30 p.m. - First-time parents & grandparents, military families and teachers (please bring ID) - Register now!

Friday, April 6
First day open to the public
10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, April 7
Open to the public
10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Restocked Sales Floor

Sunday, April 8
50 percent off sale
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
50 percent off sale on most items. Items without a star are discounted.

For a complete sale schedule and details click here.
