Just Between Friends in Visalia this week

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local families have a chance to get great deals on kids' clothing and other items during a special sale in the South Valley this week.
"Just Between Friends is a children's and maternity consignment sale where families twice a year can sell their children's outgrown items and come and shop and buy what they need next," Mandi Milburn said.
The sale is happening at the former Sears building at Sequoia Mall in Visalia.
The event offers a variety of items including clothing for infants, children, and expecting mothers.
You can also find toys, shoes, and books.
The sale is happening from 10-7 through Thursday, then 10 to 4 on Friday and 10 to 3 on Saturday.
This is the first event of the year for Just Between Friends Central Valley, and the owners say they are following all COVID safety guidelines.
They also plan to hold a sale at the Fresno Fairgrounds on the weekend of April 23rd.
You can stay updated on their website.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News