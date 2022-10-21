Justin Garza H.S. creates NAMI club to promote mental health awareness

Through NAMI, more than 30 Justin Garza students have found a safe space.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Unified high school is taking action to stop the stigma surrounding mental health.

"I joined the NAMI club last year," said sophomore Simran Sanghera.

"I joined at the beginning of this year," shared freshman Jack Mayer.

"I first joined NAMI when wrestling started," recalled sophomore Sage Reyes.

No matter the reason behind joining, Justin Garza High School students are leading the way in mental health awareness as National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) club members.

Many of them are dealing with mental health issues of their own -- such as stress, anxiety or depression.

"I would feel like if I talked about it, I would feel like a freak and everyone would like make fun of me, say stuffs wrong with me," Reyes shared.

Through NAMI, more than 30 Justin Garza students have found a safe space. It's a place to talk to fellow classmates about their struggles, but also get resources outside of school.

"When I came into NAMI, it kind of opened up my eyes and I learned like 'Oh, like it really is okay. Whatever you're feeling is okay,'" said Sanghera

According to club members, students now associate them with the club. They said there have been times where students would go up to them during class to talk about how they're feeling.

"People deserve help and support from others, especially people who understand that pain," Mayer said.

According to the school's intervention specialist, NAMI started at Justin Garza last year to help students see and understand they aren't alone in their struggles.

To get the conversation about mental health started among students...to give them a voice...and to get them the help they deserve.

"I give the analogy of -- if your quarterback broke his arm, you go to the doctor, get well, come back," said Paul Mirmingos. "We want everyone to have a look at mental illness the same way. You're gonna go get the help you need. You're gonna come back better and stronger."

The NAMI club hosts several events and brings in various speakers throughout the year.

It is currently working to have therapy dogs on campus for finals, when stress levels increase among students.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24-7.

The new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is now 988.

You can call or text that number. You will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing lifeline network.