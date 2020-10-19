Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with basketball coach Justin Hutson

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State men's basketball team has returned to practice inside the Save Mart Center for the first time in seven months.
The Bulldogs' first conference game is December 29 against Wyoming.
In the video above, we caught up with head coach Justin Hutson, who explained how the team is working through these COVID-19 protocols and working toward a nonconference schedule.
