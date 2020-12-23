organ donations

Honor walk held for 15-year-old Fresno boy who donated organs

Justin's siblings remembered him as someone who loved life, boxing, and making others laugh.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Loved ones remembered the life of a 15-year-old Fresno boy who saved others by donating his organs.

Justin Molina was shot on Sunday, December 13, in Visalia. Family members said Visalia Police are still investigating.

On Tuesday, after his battle to recover, his family made the difficult decision to donate his organs.

A short honor walk was held at Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno. Usually, hundreds would be lining the hospital's hallway, but because of COVID-19, only his mother and few health professionals could be there.

Justin's siblings remembered him as someone who loved life, boxing, and making others laugh.

"We're very grateful because we got this opportunity. We don't have him here, but he lives in our hearts forever," said Jhonatan Lopez Molina. "The people that are going to get his organs. Very glad he is a hero, seven lives. That should mean a lot."

Health officials say Justin's organs have the potential to save up to seven lives. His tissue could potentially enhance the lives of 75 people.

To learn more about becoming an organ donor, visit organdonor.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnohealthorgan donationssociety
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ORGAN DONATIONS
Friday's Rose Parade to show float featuring 10-year-old Valley organ donor
Helicopter carrying donated organ crashes on Keck Hospital of USC helipad
How a Valley man's sacrifice saved the life of his coworker
Fresno man's life saved by stranger, nephew through 'living donor exchange'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
More TOP STORIES News