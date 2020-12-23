Honor walk held for 15-year-old Fresno boy who donated organs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Loved ones remembered the life of a 15-year-old Fresno boy who saved others by donating his organs.
Justin Molina was shot on Sunday, December 13, in Visalia. Family members said Visalia Police are still investigating.
On Tuesday, after his battle to recover, his family made the difficult decision to donate his organs.
A short honor walk was held at Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno. Usually, hundreds would be lining the hospital's hallway, but because of COVID-19, only his mother and few health professionals could be there.
Justin's siblings remembered him as someone who loved life, boxing, and making others laugh.
"We're very grateful because we got this opportunity. We don't have him here, but he lives in our hearts forever," said Jhonatan Lopez Molina. "The people that are going to get his organs. Very glad he is a hero, seven lives. That should mean a lot."
Health officials say Justin's organs have the potential to save up to seven lives. His tissue could potentially enhance the lives of 75 people.
To learn more about becoming an organ donor, visit organdonor.gov.
