MADERA

Juvenile correctional officer and her daughter killed in crash near Lemoore

EMBED </>More Videos

The accident happened on Hanford Armona Road, near Highway 41. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A juvenile correctional officer and her daughter died in a crash near Lemoore Saturday afternoon.

CHP officers say a Honda was stopped at a traffic light on Hanford Armona near Highway 41, but the driver slowly inched into the intersection.

EMBED More News Videos

The accident happened on Hanford Armona Road, near Highway 41.


A truck hit the driver side of the Honda, killing 44-year-old Maria Mora Torres and her 11-year-old daughter.



Investigators are looking into exactly how it happened, but they know the vehicles collided with two more cars as well.

Mora was a juvenile correctional officer who worked at the Juvenile Justice Center just off Highway 99 and she lived in Lemoore.



Chief probation officer Kirk Haynes tells Action News Mora started as a juvenile correctional officer in 2000 working at the Elkhorn boot camp and moved to JJC in 2009 shortly after the camp closed.

Haynes says Mora was a great mom and wife and an outstanding officer. She was well respected by the staff, trained new staff members, and took good care of the kids at JJC, Haynes said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
maderainvestigationMadera
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MADERA
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Two people dead after being hit by car while fighting on roadway in Madera County
Missing woman found on her birthday
Special event held in Madera to honor victims of 9/11 attacks
Last day of the Madera District Fair
More madera
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News