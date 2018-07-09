Juvenile correctional officer and her daughter killed in crash near Lemoore

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3725106" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The accident happened on Hanford Armona Road, near Highway 41.

A juvenile correctional officer and her 11-year-old daughter died in a crash near Lemoore Saturday afternoon.

A juvenile correctional officer and her daughter died in a crash near Lemoore Saturday afternoon.CHP officers say a Honda was stopped at a traffic light on Hanford Armona near Highway 41, but the driver slowly inched into the intersection.A truck hit the driver side of the Honda, killing 44-year-old Maria Mora Torres and her 11-year-old daughter.Investigators are looking into exactly how it happened, but they know the vehicles collided with two more cars as well.Mora was a juvenile correctional officer who worked at the Juvenile Justice Center just off Highway 99 and she lived in Lemoore.Chief probation officer Kirk Haynes tells Action News Mora started as a juvenile correctional officer in 2000 working at the Elkhorn boot camp and moved to JJC in 2009 shortly after the camp closed.Haynes says Mora was a great mom and wife and an outstanding officer. She was well respected by the staff, trained new staff members, and took good care of the kids at JJC, Haynes said.