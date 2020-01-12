Juvenile shot while driving near grocery store in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot while he was driving near the Foods-Co on First and Shields in central Fresno.

Authorities say the man pulled up to the grocery store and got out yelling he had been shot.

Officers say the victim is a juvenile believed to be 16 or 17 years old.

His truck was shot three times, and he was hit once in his left arm.

A security guard called 911 and a good Samaritan used their sweater to stop the bleeding.

The victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
Related topics:
fresno centralshooting
