COOS BAY, Oregon -- A K-9 officer suffered a major injury while pursuing a suspect in Oregon.Coos County Sheriff's Office said K-9 Officer Odin was searching for a suspect that evaded arrest earlier in the day.During a very long, active track, Officer Odin encountered a porcupine in his pathway.Multiple quills punctured his face, including near his mouth and his left eye.Odin was immediately rushed to the vet at Hanses-Meekins Animal Hospital, where he was sedated and treated for his wounds.Officials say the suspect is still on the run.