Pets & Animals

Massachusetts police department introduces nation's 1st COVID-sniffing K-9's

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

MA police introduce nation's 1st COVID-sniffing dogs

MASSACHUSETTS -- Two dogs in Massachusetts are now the nation's first K-9's trained in COVID detection.

The 9-month-old Labradors are stepsiblings and work for the Bristol County Sheriff's Office.

Experts say the dogs are so advanced in their training that they can even pick up on different strains, including the more contagious Delta variant.

They can also smell the virus on a surface that was recently touched by a COVID positive person.

"Our training method for training the COVID is the same if we were training for firearms, explosives or narcotics or any kind of scent work," said K-9 Capt. Paul Douglass of the Bristol County Sheriff's Office.

Experts say the dogs were trained by using masks worn by COVID positive patients.

They say the masks were put under an ultraviolet system to kill the contagious portion of the virus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettsdogsk 9coronaviruspolicecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News